Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds Expected Later Today and Tonight... An approaching storm system will really start to crank up the south winds later today and tonight. The winds will be highest during the evening hours, when gusts around 35 mph are expected. South winds will average 15 to 30 mph today and tonight. These high winds and gusts will pose a hazard to any outdoor activity, including those driving in the area. This driving hazard will especially apply to high profile vehicles. High wave conditions are expected on area lakes as well. Use extra caution if you are driving today, especially in a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects you don't want to be thrown about by the high winds and gusts.