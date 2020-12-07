Some of us may see some snow flurries this morning, but don't expect them to stick around. This afternoon expect mostly cloudy skies with a few peeks of sun here and there.
tokerson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
27°F
Partly Cloudy
45°F / 27°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Local school districts begin planning for vaccine distribution
- Four arrested in motel room robbery, assault
- Donie Watson, wife of former WPSD pilot Bill Watson and mother-in-law of Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Shea Nickell, dies after fight with COVID-19
- 'Today' contributor Bobbie Thomas opens up about husband Michael Marion's death
- Victim at center of Williamson County death investigation is juvenile female; death ruled homicide
- State police arrest woman wanted for questioning in Trigg County arson, murder case
- Truck kills 2 young siblings from Kentucky at Florida mini golf course
- Fulton County School District begins in-person targeted services for students
- Gov. Beshear reports under 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, provides vaccine update
- A FedEx driver surprised a boy with a new basketball and hoop after she noticed him playing with a broken one
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.