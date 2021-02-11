Weather Authority Alert continues today with sleet and ice covered roads and walkways. Temps staying around freezing.
22°F
Cloudy
28°F / 22°F
- 6 killed in 130-vehicle pileup on icy Texas interstate
- Beshear announces 156 new COVID-19 vaccine locations in Kentucky
- McCracken and Graves county sheriff's talk current road conditions and need for caution as cold continues
- Expect road to refreeze as temperatures continue to drop
- A funeral home van with a body inside is stolen in Missouri
- 'Please use caution': Beshear declares state of emergency as winter weather continues
- Area warming centers remind public of resources ahead of single-digit temperatures
- Trump's COVID-19 condition was so concerning that doctors considered putting him on a ventilator, source confirms
- Tennessee man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in Murray
- Former social worker arrested on third-degree rape charge involving a minor younger than 16
