Tracking high temperatures in the 40s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
28°
Clear
47° / 20°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Police searching for missing Paducah teen
- Activist charged with attempted murder after shots fired at Louisville mayoral candidate
- Bethel AME Church burns down, leaving congregation without a building
- Local utility prices rising due to cold weather, not tornado recovery, WKRECC says
- Large study finds elevated heart disease risk after COVID-19 infection
- Truck driver arrested in Ballard County after fleeing the scene of an accident
- Special counsel Durham alleges Clinton campaign lawyer used data to raise suspicions about Trump
- After the reopening of a crucial US-Canadian bridge, Ontario plans to lift its vaccine passport requirements
- Paducah Bank gives Valentine's treats to FNB Bank employees in Mayfield
- US closing embassy in Kyiv and moving remaining diplomats to western Ukraine amid fears of Russian invasion
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.