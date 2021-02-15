Weather Alert

...Dangerous Driving Conditions and Bitter Cold This Morning... The accumulating snow has ended across the Quad State region, but many roads throughout the region will remain snow covered. Therefore, slick and hazardous road conditions are expected across much of the area through the morning commute. In addition, wind chill temperatures this morning will range from zero to 10 below, and portions of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois may be even colder. The bottom line is that travel is strongly discouraged this morning. If you must travel, check road conditions and keep an emergency kit in your car. Take it slow and avoid sudden braking. If you must be outside, dress in layers and try to limit your exposure as much as possible.