Sunny skies with temps in the lower 60s.
Wake Up Weather: 2/23/21
- Trent Okerson
-
- Updated
Jillianne Moncrief
Digital Editor/Associate Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
52°F
Clear
64°F / 39°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Paducah-area man killed in Graves County plane crash
- Local man arrested in connection to Capitol riots
- Kroger's Paducah and Murray pharmacies have COVID-19 doses
- Here's what we know about Tiger Woods' car accident and injuries
- Kentucky couple charged in connection with Capitol riot
- Kentucky secretary of state praises election-related bills
- State police respond to deadly train vs car collision in Pulaski County, Illinois
- 2 more deaths in Kentucky attributed to winter storms
- Tiger Woods had serious leg injuries after high-speed crash, but was calm and lucid, authorities say
- New Postal Service delivery vehicle unveiled. It's a pretty radical change
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.