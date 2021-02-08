Tracking a chance of snow and wintry mix tonight with temps staying in the 30s.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...Light wintry precipitation expected tonight... Across portions of southern Missouri southeast of a Cape Girardeau to Poplar Bluff line, far southern Illinois south of Route 13, and west Kentucky, expect patchy light rain and sleet this evening to change to a mix of light snow, sleet, and freezing rain overnight. Significant accumulations are not expected, but slippery conditions may develop on lesser traveled roads and elevated or untreated surfaces. More significant amounts of wintry precipitation are expected to the north, such as southwest Indiana, the Marion Carbondale area, and the Ozark foothills of southeast Missouri. Use extra caution when traveling overnight and during the early morning commute.
...Prolonged wintry precipitation event expected later Tonight through Thursday... .A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, affecting areas primarily north of a Poplar Bluff to Vienna Illinois to Owensboro Kentucky line will come to an end early this morning. However, a more significant wintry precipitation event is expected to return across the Quad State later tonight and persist through Thursday. At this time, significant and dangerous ice accumulations may be possible by Thursday morning, especially over parts of west Kentucky, the southern tip of Illinois, and the Delta region of southeast Missouri. ...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to a half inch and total ice accumulations of one quarter to locally one half inch possible. * WHERE...Delta region of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky, and extreme southern Illinois. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and dangerous road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Damage to some trees and local power outages may occur due to the accumulating ice. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
Currently in Paducah
31°F
Cloudy
40°F / 21°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- State police investigating officer involved shooting in Trigg County
- Winter Storm Watch issued for much of the Local 6 area
- 'Stop the lies' billboard in McCracken County posted in memory of fallen Capitol officer, group says
- Dems propose $1,400 payments as part of Biden virus relief
- Livingston County School Board appoints Darryl Chittenden as interim superintendent following Victor Zimmerman's resignation
- Livingston County School Board accepts superintendent's resignation
- Man arrested after breaking into local vegan restaurant
- I-24 east near exit 11 back open in McCracken County after semitrailer crash
- Deputies respond after semitrailer overturns on Olivet Church Road in McCracken County
- Man charged with trespassing after run on Super Bowl field
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.