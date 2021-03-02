Partly cloudy skies with temps in the lower 50s.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin and Pope Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Owensboro, Evansville, Paducah, Cairo, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, and Newburgh Dam. .Recent heavy rainfall along the Ohio River basin has caused river levels to rise. Minor to moderate flooding is forecast. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor to moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 39.3 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 42.5 feet early Tuesday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 44.9 feet on 03/31/2020. &&
Currently in Paducah
32°F
Clear
53°F / 30°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Man taken to hospital after crash involving car, school bus
- Dolly Parton has received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
- Funeral arrangements set for former WPSD sports director Larry McIntosh
- Six Dr. Seuss books pulled for racist images
- Service & Sacrifice: WWII veteran, Pearl Harbor survivor, turns 100
- McCracken County leaders want to lead the nation on countering the Confederate flag
- West Kentucky man accused of assaulting D.C. officer released to house arrest
- At least 15 killed in crash with semitruck in Southern California
- Local daycare says returning to regular group size will not help its facility
- Turnboes dedicate room in Baptist Health Paducah unit for mothers and babies
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.