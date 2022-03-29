Tracking a breezy day with high temperatures in the 60s.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky, and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay tuned to the National Weather Service for updates. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
