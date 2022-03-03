Tracking a sunny day with high temperatures in the 60s.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda. .Minor to moderate flooding continues along the Ohio River. Most points are already experiencing a slow fall in levels, while a few locations crest over the next 24 hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until late Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 44.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday March 10. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Currently in Paducah
40°
Clear
65° / 39°
- Multiple agencies searching for missing man after boat capsizes in Ballard County
- Radiation levels normal as fire burns at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, IAEA says
- State police searching for SUV involved in Mayfield property damage incident
- Gas prices in Paducah shoot up by as much as 50 cents at some locations
- Summer Wells family no longer cooperating with investigation, sheriff says
- Woman finds Apple AirTag, tracking device in car
- West Virginia man accused to threating to shoot people in bar arrested after vehicle pursuit in McCracken County
- Police searching for truck connected to armed bank robbery in Marion, Illinois
- Family kicked out of emergency housing for tornado survivors
- Garth Brooks ready for what could be his biggest show yet after 2021 Nashville concert rescheduled for April 16
