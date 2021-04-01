Tracking a sunny day with highs in the upper 40s — 15 degrees below average!
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Paducah...Olmsted Lock and Dam...and Cairo. .The lower Ohio River from Paducah through Cairo will crest Sunday morning. Minor flooding is forecast at Paducah and Cairo, and moderate flooding is forecast at Olmsted Lock and Dam. . PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until Thursday morning. * At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 39.0 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.3 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning April 8. * Impact...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. &&
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Lows tonight in the lower to middle 20s. * WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
28°F
Clear
48°F / 28°F
- New Kentucky law allows installation of 'baby boxes' for safe surrender of newborns
- St. Louis couple arrested on multiple burglary charges in Calloway County, Kentucky
- Suspects identified in Graves County storage facility burglary in which thousands of dollars' worth of property was stolen
- Shooting suspect involved in Nashville standoff found dead, police say
- Riverbank along Olmsted, Illinois, washing out and caving in
- Local group holds vigil honoring women who have suffered violence
- Florida congressman showed nude photos of women he said he'd slept with to lawmakers, sources say
- Police: Hundreds of ecstasy pills, other drugs, and nearly $14 grand confiscated in Paducah
- Suspect in mass shooting at Orange, California, business complex knew the victims, police say
- Mayfield attorneys nominated for Graves County judgeship vacated by Judge Timothy Stark
