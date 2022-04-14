Tracking a sunny day with high temperatures in the 60s.
- Two men hospitalized in mutli-vehicle crash in Paducah
- Texas woman convicted of complicity to murder in deadly McCracken County double shooting
- Mississippi County, Missouri, deputy charged with official misconduct, battery in Illinois
- Four brief tornadoes touched down in west Kentucky Wednesday night, NWS Paducah confirms
- Tennessee inmate seeks execution halt over DNA evidence
- 18 year old arrested in connection to shots fired incident in Marion, Illinois
- Marion, Illinois, bank robbery suspect shot dead by police in California
- Tech company offering payment chip implants
- Parents holding off on smartphones for kids taking 'Wait until 8th' pledge
- McCracken County Community Career Endowment names 2022 Educational Assistance Scholarship recipients
