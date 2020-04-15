A frosty start to today.
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 30S WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&
36°F
59°F / 34°F
- Mayfield nursing home says 6 residents, 13 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19
- Former Mayfield nursing home resident dies after COVID-19 diagnosis
- Infectious disease expert recommends people stop wearing gloves
- Trump threatens to invoke never-used constitutional authority to adjourn Congress and push nominees through
- $1 gas could soon be coming to a station near you
- Medical students volunteering at River's Bend Nursing Home reflect on their experience
- Paducah man discusses hardship in losing father to COVID-19
- Toddler confirmed to have COVID-19 in Southern Illinois
- When will you get your stimulus payment? Here's how to check
- Protesters disrupt Gov. Beshear's daily COVID-19 briefing
