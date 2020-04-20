A nice day with possible storms tonight.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
53°F
Clear
71°F / 43°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- First person arrives at Lake Barkley for COVID-19 quarantine
- Lawyer plans to sue Tennessee nursing home where residents, staff tested positive for COVID-19
- Sister facilities show support for Mayfield nursing home facing COVID-19 cases
- Union City student's artwork put on billboard
- Metropolis woman arrested after allegedly stealing roses
- Superintendents look toward next school year with districts to remain on NTI through end of current academic year
- US source: North Korean leader in grave danger after surgery
- Small business struggling during COVID-19 cooks free food for hundreds in Paducah
- Trump says he'll temporarily suspend immigration into US due to coronavirus fears
- VOCA grant applications open May 1
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.