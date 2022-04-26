Tracking a sunny day with high temperatures in the 60s.
...Few Pockets of Frost Early Wednesday Morning... Low temperatures early Wednesday morning will be primarily in the upper 30s across the Mississippi River Delta counties of southeast Missouri, extreme southern Illinois, and far southwest Kentucky. There may be a few pockets of frost early Wednesday morning in this area, mainly in the sheltered locations. Those with particularly sensitive vegetation should consider protecting them in the event of frost development.
38°
Sunny
62° / 38°
- 'It didn't really feel real,' middle schoolers injured with bus collides with SUV
- Multiple people injured in Blandville Road crash involving school bus, SUV
- Kentucky state representative candidate disqualified from May primaries
- 'Crazy Four Ewe' named Best of Show at 2022 AQS QuiltWeek in Paducah
- After finding a 10-year-old girl's body in the woods, Wisconsin police launch a homicide investigation
- Paschall Truck Lines breaks ground on new headquarters, project expected to create up to 150 full-time jobs
- Sheriff's office, firefighters respond after semitrailer catches fire in Kevil
- Governor clears way for cannabis research center to open
- Police chief provides update during Paducah City Commission meeting
- Stolen equipment recovered in Graves County
