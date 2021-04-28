Tracking heavy rain and thunder storms with highs in the upper 70s.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Illinois...southwest Indiana...western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, McLean, Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO. * Through this evening * The potential for moderate to heavy rainfall continues through midday. Additional rainfall totals of one half to one inch remain possible. Locally higher amounts cannot be ruled out. This watch is generally in affect for locations along and north of a line extending from New Madrid, Missouri to Paducah, Kentucky to Calhoun, Kentucky. * In addition to the flash flood potential of urban and rural areas, some main stem rivers may also be affected with time. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not attempt to drive across water covered roads. If you come upon a flooded road, turn around and find an alternate route. &&
Currently in Paducah
68°F
Thunderstorm
79°F / 65°F
- Authorities investigating abuse of more than 100 animals in McCracken County
- Marion, Illinois, High School subject of threatening phone call amid district's investigation into track coach
- Paducah plans events to beautify Southside, seeks community members to serve on steering committee
- Louisville officer shot in Breonna Taylor raid retiring
- Marion High School releases information on bomb threat and investigation into track coach
- Protesters demand a track coach be fired after alleged racist remark to student
- WATCH: In first address to Congress, Biden says US government is about all Americans
- WATCH: In GOP response, Scott says US isn't racist
- Paducah moves to last steps of process to create entertainment district
- Quilts of Valor presented to 11 veterans in Marion, Illinois
