Tracking morning showers and high temperatures in the 70s.
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Kentucky, including the following areas, Carlisle, Graves, Hickman, Marshall, and McCracken. * WHEN...Until 700 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 458 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms, some of which will be repeating over the same areas. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Paducah, Mayfield, Benton, Calvert City, Bardwell, Reidland, Sedalia, Ledbetter, Fulgham, Wingo, Hardin, Arlington, Columbus, Lowes, Symsonia, Fancy Farm, Brewers and Aurora. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&
57°
Rain
69° / 53°
- Child pornography suspect recorded more than 100 kids, FBI says
- 3 suspects now in custody as investigation into Sacramento mass shooting continues
- Sheriff's office working to identify three suspects in connection to Graves County vehicle break-ins
- 2 killed in Georgia, Texas as damaging storms strike South
- Judge dismisses charges for duck boat tragedy
- Now-deceased man IDed in 1980s slayings of 3 motel clerks
- German journalists visit newsrooms in Carbondale and Paducah
- Traffic stop leads to crack cocaine arrest
- Suit blames railroad bridge clog in deadly Tennessee floods
- HUD Deputy Secretary tours western Kentucky tornado damage
