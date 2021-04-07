Tracking afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s.
59°F
Cloudy
80°F / 59°F
- Detective testifies Calloway County man admitted to deadly shooting of Murray State student
- Kentucky Career Center in Paducah opening next week for in-person unemployment claims assistance
- Illinois sees extremely low turnout for consolidated election
- Ketchup shortage hits US restaurants
- Lead investigator in Derek Chauvin case changes mind about what George Floyd said in video
- Tennessee governor joins GOP push against vaccine passports
- Paducah coffee shop helps businesses during pandemic
- Woman injured in two-vehicle crash in Calloway County
- Local leaders share reaction to Joppa power plant's accelerated closing
- UK variant is now the dominant coronavirus strain in the US, says CDC chief
