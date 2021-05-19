Tracking spotty AM showers with highs in the upper 70s today.
- Employee responsible for inspecting cracked Memphis bridge fired
- 2 killed, 1 hospitalized after head-on collision in Ballard County
- House approves bipartisan commission to investigate Jan. 6 insurrection
- 9,700 tons of nickel at Paducah DOE site could bring millions into the community
- Caldwell County residents share impact of change to driver's licensing regional offices
- Deadly crash on KY 286 raises questions about highway's structure
- Paducah Area Transit Service planning to cut fixed routes to county residents
- St. Louis lawyer who waved rifle at protesters running for Senate in Missouri
- Lane restriction, ramp closure at I-24/U.S. 60 Paducah exit 4 interchange causes traffic backup
- One police officer dead, another injured after a shooting in Champaign, Illinois
