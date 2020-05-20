Some drizzle and fog in a few areas this morning with temperatures in the lower 60s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
64°F
Sunny
81°F / 63°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Police: Paducah man found with nearly 2,000 images of child pornography
- Paducah expands outdoor seating as Kentucky restaurants reopen for in-person dining
- Wingo woman hits a cow head on after it walks in front of her car
- Calvert City canceling all Fourth of July activities
- Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest in Paducah
- Madisonville man arrested for large-scale drug trafficking
- Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Graves County
- MISSING TEEN: 15-year-old Donald "Zane" Day
- Breakfast restaurants welcome customers back inside
- New cases of COVID-19 confirmed in McCracken, Fulton County
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.