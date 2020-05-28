Facebook
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
After nearly two years on the run, David Boggs is captured
Wake Up Weather: 5/28/20
Trent Okerson
May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020
Spotty showers with temperatures in the upper 70s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
64°F
Partly Cloudy
81°F / 64°F
Gunshots reported at Louisville protest demanding justice for Breonna Taylor
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
After nearly two years on the run, David Boggs is captured
BREAKING: Former Barbecue on the River executive director found and arrested
Venture River awaits permission to reopen
Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Graves County
Alligator found at Kentucky Lake
'Happy summer day!': Man with autism remains positive despite pandemic
School districts facing uncertainties for upcoming school year with COVID-19
Two teens reported missing in Carbondale
