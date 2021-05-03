A Weather Authority Alert is activated for today for the potential of severe thunderstorms. There will be a significant wind and hail threat and a somewhat lower threat of a tornado.
- 15-year-old girl reported missing in Carbondale, Illinois, found and in good health
- State police investigating deadly McCracken County crash involving semi, cargo van
- Three people shot at local night club in McClure, Illinois
- Washington Post, New York Times, and NBC News retract reports on Giuliani
- Newborn placed in Indiana Safe Haven baby box near Louisville
- Paducah Police say Facebook post about triple murder is false
- State police investigating deadly crash in Alexander County, Illinois
- I-24 bridge connecting McCracken County, Metropolis blocked by semitrailer crash
- Man arrested on meth trafficking charge after sheriff's deputies search vehicle in McCracken County
- Livingston County Sheriff's Office looking for man accused of backing truck into two vehicles
