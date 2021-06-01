Tracking a chance of showers with highs in the lower 70s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
76°F
Light Rain
80°F / 69°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Mayfield woman ready for 'long hauler study' ahead of wedding
- Multiple agencies respond to apartment complex in Paducah
- Local veteran suing after encounter with McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputy
- Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell charged with 'crimes against a child'
- First day of KHSAA region tournaments wrap up ahead of potential weather
- Kentucky launches 'Shot at a Million' vaccine incentive drawing
- Federal judge overturns California's ban on assault weapons and likens AR-15 to Swiss Army knife
- Fisher-Price baby soothers and gliders recalled after four infant deaths
- Kentucky's 400-mile yard sale to begin Thursday
- A special dance recital in a beloved mother's memory
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.