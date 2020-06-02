Temperatures running in the lower 60s this morning but rising to the upper 80s later today.
- Man accused of pepper spraying protesters and police arrested in Murray
- Protesters demonstrate at McCracken County Courthouse in solidarity with George Floyd
- Man arrested in Kentucky Oaks Mall vandalism incident
- Man killed in farming accident, Trigg County coroner says
- Kentucky primary 2020: Here are your voting options
- #LoveLikeCD and #CareLikeKacy: Fund continues legacy of McCracken County teachers
- Louisville man who was fatally shot when police dispersed crowd used to feed officers for free
- Biden sweeps all 7 Democratic presidential primaries
- Trump says GOP pulling convention from North Carolina because of state's coronavirus measures
- Marion, IL, residents speak out against racism in protest
