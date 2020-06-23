Mostly sunny skies today with temperatures in the mid 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
64°F
Partly Cloudy
81°F / 64°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Texas man arrested after woman's body found in container on Kentucky Lake
- Preliminary primary election results show incumbent Paducah mayor in last place
- KY Primary 2020
- Paducah mayoral candidate Richard Abraham looking forward as election results come in
- Mayoral candidate George Bray spends Election Day passing out water and speaking with supporters
- Democratic Ky. Senate primary too early to call
- Officer uninjured in cruiser crash, Paducah police say
- Final results in Kentucky primaries could be days away
- Louisville polling place remains open until 6:30 p.m. after voters temporarily locked out
- No charges after noose found in stall of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.