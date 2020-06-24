Sunny skies for today with temperatures in the mid 80s.
60°F
Sunny
83°F / 60°F
- Health experts warn public after McCracken County sees spike in COVID-19 cases
- TBI seeking information as investigation into body found in Kentucky Lake continues
- Kentucky releases Healthy at School plans
- McCracken County Schools reviewing state guidance for safe reopening
- Harley and Polaris part with Union City dealer over Black Lives Matter post, Bloomberg reports
- Paducah man accused of stealing truck minutes after release from jail
- Teen accused of killing her alleged sex trafficker released from jail on $400,000 bond
- Man charged with abuse of corpse in Caldwell County, KY, arrested in Colorado
- Direct call to Kentucky's Attorney General to take down Robert E. Lee statue in Calloway County
- Paducah leaders approve budget; discuss reopening playgrounds, splash pads
