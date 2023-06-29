PADUCAH — Excessive heat warning in effect for all of West Tennessee, most of Southeast Missouri, the purchase area of Kentucky, and several counties in Southwest Illinois. Many other counties are still under a heat advisory. Temperatures will range from the mid 90s to the lower 100s throughout the Local 6 area. A few thunderstorms may pop up that could cool some of us off briefly. 

