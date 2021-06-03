Tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
58°F
Fog
78°F / 58°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Sheriff: 12-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl broke into home, found weapons and opened fire on deputies in Florida
- Kentucky's 400-mile yard sale to begin Thursday
- Marshall County Board of Education to announce new superintendent on June 17
- 19-year-old arrested, faces charges connected to murder
- Mike Pence on Donald Trump: 'I don't know if we'll ever see eye to eye' on January 6
- In Paducah, McConnell says he hopes to reach agreement with Democrats on infrastructure bill
- Large hole on I-24 causes traffic back up in Massac County
- Why your car charger doesn't cut it when your phone's battery is low
- LMPD detective fired over role in Breonna Taylor raid fighting for reinstatement
- Trinity Beth wins Kentucky Girls Jr. PGA Championship
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.