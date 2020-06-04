Hit and miss thunderstorms today with temperatures reaching the mid 80s.
Wake Up Weather: 6/4/20
- Trent Okerson
-
- Updated
Jillianne Moncrief
Digital Editor/Associate Producer
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...LOCALLY DENSE FOG POSSIBLE THROUGH 7 AM... CLEAR SKIES, LIGHT WINDS, AND A NEARLY SATURATED ATMOSPHERE NEAR THE GROUND HAS SET THE STAGE FOR LOCALLY DENSE FOG FROM NOW THROUGH 7 AM CDT ACROSS PART OF THE QUAD STATE REGION. THE AREA MOST LIKELY TO SEE THE GREATEST IMPACT FROM THE FOG IS SOUTHWEST KENTUCKY, WEST OF THE LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES, AS WELL AS THE SOUTHEAST MISSOURI COUNTIES BORDERING THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. SOME OF THE LOCALLY DENSE FOG MAY REACH NORTHWARD INTO SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, GENERALLY ALONG AND SOUTH OF ROUTE 13. IF YOU ARE PLANNING TRAVEL IN THESE AREAS OVERNIGHT, BE WATCHFUL FOR SHARP CHANGES IN THE VISIBILITY IN THE ROAD AHEAD. VISIBILITY DUE TO THE FOG COULD DROP TO NEAR ZERO OVER A SHORT DISTANCE. BE SURE TO USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTX OR FOG LIGHTS AND ALLOW PLENTY OF ROOM BETWEEN YOURSELF AND OTHERS ON THE ROAD. SIGNAL ANY LANE CHANGES AHEAD OF TIME, SO THAT OTHERS CAN REACT ACCORDINGLY. SHOULD VISIBILITIES DUE TO THE FOG WORSEN SIGNIFICANTLY OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF HOURS, A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MAY BE NEEDED. THE FOG SHOULD QUICKLY LIFT AND DISSIPATE BETWEEN 7 AM AND 8 AM CDT.
Currently in Paducah
65°F
Fog
80°F / 65°F
