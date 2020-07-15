Hot and humid today with temperatures in the low to mid 90s.
- Former Flemming Furniture in Paducah to get new life as Atomic City entertainment center
- Daughter sees 98-year-old mother in long term care facility for first time in months
- Paducah mayoral candidates react to amended aquatic center ordinance
- Local business and bank talk coin shortage
- 87 protesters arrested at Kentucky attorney general's home
- 18 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Graves County
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Beshear seeks court rulings to uphold coronavirus actions
- Calloway County Fiscal Court decides to keep Confederate monument where it stands
- Kentucky reports 477 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths
