Chance of scattered thunderstorms with temperatures reaching around 90.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
72°F
Partly Cloudy
87°F / 72°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Three arrested in killings of three men who were going fishing in Florida
- Paducah's Old Fashioned Cigar Bar announces closure after employee's positive COVID-19 test
- Local man saves elderly neighbor from sexual assault
- McCracken County judge executive calls citizens to action after ending racial unity meetings
- Beshear reports 518 new cases in Kentucky, including 13 children ages 5 and under
- Former Graves County Jailer sentenced to 30 days of home incarceration
- New York's Planned Parenthood will remove founder's name over her views on eugenics
- Marshall County names Beth new girls' basketball coach
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- School district shares plan to provide free resources for students learning from home
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.