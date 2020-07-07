There's a low chance of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon with temperatures in the low 90s.
- Police name suspect after dancing child attacked in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- Nearly 40 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Graves County over the past seven days
- Mary Kay Letourneau, convicted of raping 13-year-old student she later married, has died of cancer
- 371 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky, 9 new deaths
- Nearly $15,000 raised for Cape Girardeau boy who was assaulted
- Did you visit these locations in Cape Girardeau County? You may have been exposed to COVID-19
- EPA approves two Lysol products as the first to effectively kill novel coronavirus on surfaces
- Marshall County Schools superintendent shares district's reopening plan
- Missing 15-year-old girl in Carbondale, Illinois, found safe, returned home
- WKCTC and Murray State detail plans for safe fall reopening
