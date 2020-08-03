Rain chances for today with temperatures in the lower 80s.
65°F
Partly Cloudy
85°F / 65°F
- Local nonprofit offers help with rent and utilities as Kentucky eviction moratorium expires
- Thirty-three COVID-19 cases reported in the Purchase District
- Treasurer Allison Ball surpasses $100 million in unclaimed property returns
- Graves County surpasses 500 total COVID-19 cases
- Southern Illinois schools prepare for back to school during pandemic
- Local restaurant says "we're dying" with Kentucky's 25% capacity rule
- Trump removes TVA board chairman, calls for firing of CEO over use of foreign workers
- 'I will flat miss him' — friends and colleagues remember former Local 6 anchor Dan Steele
- 'Proper thing to do is to step back,' Rep. Comer says of unemployment stimulus
- Ibuprofen and coronavirus: What’s the link?
