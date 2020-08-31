Spotty showers today with temperatures in the mid 80s.
74°F
Cloudy
74°F / 69°F
- Paducah man arrested in connection to shooting incident
- Missouri county abruptly overturns mask mandate
- Police investigating after deadly shooting in Union City, Tennessee
- Local health officials share their take on the CDC's new testing guidance
- Trump says he won't meet with Jacob Blake's family because they wanted to involve lawyers
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear urges Kentucky residents to listen to local health officials
- Twitter removes QAnon supporter's false claim about coronavirus death statistics
- Murray facility mass-producing face shields for people across Kentucky
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Top 10 Players of Gridiron Glory : #10 Cam Marshall, Paducah Tilghman
