Risk of flash flooding today with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms and temperatures in the lower 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
73°F
Cloudy
78°F / 70°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Nurses at Shawnee Senior Living in Herrin claim toxic work environment is contributing to COVID-19 outbreak inside the facility
- Local superintendent talks impact of new school mask requirement
- Assault with a hammer in Paducah
- #9 Player of Gridiron Glory: McCracken County's Zander Mayes
- US won't join global coronavirus vaccine effort led by WHO
- Missouri county abruptly overturns mask mandate
- Local fans saddened by Chadwick Boseman's death explain his influence on them
- Police investigating after deadly shooting in Union City, Tennessee
- LA Sheriff's Dept: Deputies kill Black man who dropped a gun
- Local non-profit expects more reports of child abuse as schools reopen
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.