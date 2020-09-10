Passing clouds this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
68°F
Clear
89°F / 66°F
- McConnell clashes with McGrath over 9/11 comments
- Dorena-Hickman Ferry will stop service after first run Friday morning
- #2 Player of Gridiron Glory: Hopkinsville's Reece Jesse
- Suspect identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in McCracken County
- Bray campaign event attended by former Paducah mayors
- With 22 new COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky, governor reports 'deadliest day in the commonwealth'
- New sports facility opens in Paducah with goal to bring sports tourism dollars to community
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- New COVID-19 death from long-term care facility in Williamson County
- Martha's Vineyard in Paducah in need of donations
