There's a low chance of a pop up shower this afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
65°F
Fair
84°F / 62°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Woman's remains found in luggage of man visiting relatives
- Kentucky man charged with killing parents arrested in Mayfield
- Man who pleaded guilty in Livingston County triple murder gets life in prison
- Police looking for missing 17-year-old boy
- West Kentucky mother encourages prevention efforts and awareness after son dies by suicide
- Beshear reports 776 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky; positivity rate below 4% second day in a row
- Woman from Kentucky talks impact of Hurricane Sally in Alabama
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- McCracken County commissioners weigh options to fund salary increases in county departments
- Hurricane Sally makes landfall as a Category 2 storm near Gulf Shores, Alabama, threatening record floods
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.