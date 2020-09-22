The first day of fall kicks off with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 70s.
- Local community organizes drive-by parade for 4-year-old cancer patient
- McNabb first-grader living with FoxG1 syndrome in need of new seat and wheel-chair accessible van
- Two people arrested for burglary and trespassing at Paducah business
- Louisville police officer defends his role in Breonna Taylor case in mass email to department
- Graves County jailer shares potential impact of jail closure
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state has surpassed a 4% COVID-19 positivity rate
- First Trump-Biden debate to focus on Supreme Court, coronavirus and race
- DEPUTIES: Three inmates assault officer, escape from Lake County Jail
- Pelosi and Mnuchin reach agreement to keep government funded until December 11
- Cindy McCain endorses Joe Biden
