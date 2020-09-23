A chance of light rain showers today with temperatures in the upper 60s.
65°F
Cloudy
73°F / 63°F
- New awareness brought to 40-year-old unsolved murder case
- 9/25 Gridiron Glory
- Chief upset by coffin left outside police department
- Paducah Walmart to show drive-in movie in parking lot
- Police investigating shots fired incident in Paducah
- City of Paducah spent more than $3,000 on Plexiglas that isn't currently being used
- Sources: Trump intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
- Fulton Independent School District cancels next week's in-person classes
- Court upholds death sentence for Terry Froman in death of Kim Thomas
- Versona fashion boutique opening location in Kentucky Oaks Mall
