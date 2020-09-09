Weather Alert

...LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... TRAVELERS THIS MORNING IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, AND PORTIONS OF WESTERN KENTUCKY ALONG AND WEST OF KENTUCKY LAKE SHOULD BE ALERT FOR PATCHES OF FOG, SOME DENSE, ALONG YOUR ROUTE. BE SURE TO UTILIZE LOW BEAM OR FOG HEADLIGHTS WHILE TRAVELING ON THE ROAD. BE SURE TO LEAVE ENOUGH DISTANCE BETWEEN YOURSELF AND THOSE ON THE ROAD AROUND YOU, SHOULD YOU NEED TO CHANGE LANES OR STOP. THE FOG SHOULD GRADUALLY LIFT AND DISSIPATE BY MID-MORNING.