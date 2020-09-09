Sunny skies today with temperatures reaching around 90.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... TRAVELERS THIS MORNING IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, AND PORTIONS OF WESTERN KENTUCKY ALONG AND WEST OF KENTUCKY LAKE SHOULD BE ALERT FOR PATCHES OF FOG, SOME DENSE, ALONG YOUR ROUTE. BE SURE TO UTILIZE LOW BEAM OR FOG HEADLIGHTS WHILE TRAVELING ON THE ROAD. BE SURE TO LEAVE ENOUGH DISTANCE BETWEEN YOURSELF AND THOSE ON THE ROAD AROUND YOU, SHOULD YOU NEED TO CHANGE LANES OR STOP. THE FOG SHOULD GRADUALLY LIFT AND DISSIPATE BY MID-MORNING.
Currently in Paducah
67°F
Fog
88°F / 65°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Suspect identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in McCracken County
- Stolen truck leads to officer involved shooting
- Unsolicited voter registration mail causes confusion for Kentucky voters
- Murray Police Department investigates forgery, three people charged
- After 48 years, Superior Care Home will transition management of their facility to another senior care group
- Paducah Tilghman student tests positive for COVID-19
- Missing McCracken County teenager found
- 'Play it down': Trump admits to concealing the true threat of coronavirus in new Woodward book
- #3 Player of Gridiron Glory: McCracken County's Hunter Bradley
- Menards opening brings shopper who waited 17 years for it to open in Paducah
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.