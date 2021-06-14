PADUCAH-- The City of Paducah continued with their second Southside Rise and Shine Neighborhood Spruce Up Celebration at the Walter Jetton neighborhood. This is the same community where one of the 5 shootings in Paducah took place this past week.
This Walter Jetton neighborhood is where Joyce Donelson has lived almost all her life.
"I remember as a child we could go and windows were let up," Donelson said. "Doors were opened. Slept right there. And nothing happened. You can't do that these days."
Donelson loves the neighborhood and the work the city is doing to help improve it. She is concerned about the recent shootings in the area. One of which a family member fell victim too. They did survive.
"I just think we need to come together as a village," Donelson said. "And try to save our young people. And the elderly. Innocent people are being shot and killed as far as I know. But even if you're guilty party, not taking someone's is the answer."
Donelson said she would like to see more police patrolling this neighborhood. And more community and neighborhood involvement to help keep this part of town safe.
Mayor George Bray said the city is getting feedback on how they can improve Southside. But safety is on the forefront of their mind.
"We're 110% committed to safety," Bray said. " I do think community engagement opportunities like Rise and Shine give us an opportunities to get to know the neighborhood a little bit more."
Donelson is hopeful her neighborhood will improve.
Mayor Bray said having family recreation areas like parks are some of the feedback they'll be considering for the Southside.