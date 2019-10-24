FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who assaulted a police officer.
43-year-old Anthony Melvin is considered armed and dangerous.
He is driving a stolen blue, 2012 Hyundai Sante Fe with Illinois license plate R632063.
Melvin lead law enforcement on a pursuit Wednesday evening through Perry and Franklin Counties before getting away.
He is 6'01" tall, 205 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
If you see Melvin, call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 438-4841.