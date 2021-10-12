Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron is speaking with the press following his office's oral arguments in front of the Supreme Court Tuesday. Cameron is arguing that the high court should allow him to defend a Kentucky abortion law that was deemed unconstitutional by a federal judge in 2019.
WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Cameron on Supreme Court argument
- WPSD Staff
-
- Updated
