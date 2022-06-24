Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is speaking on the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and the state's trigger law making abortion illegal in most cases in Kentucky.
top story
WATCH LIVE: Kentucky AG on Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe
- Leanne Fuller
-
- Updated
Leanne Fuller
Web and social media editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
90°
Sunny
90° / 63°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Marshall County School District Superintendent evaluated in light of concerns about environment at high school
- Mercy Health names Lourdes Hospital physician as new chief clinical officer for Kentucky
- Prosecutors recommend Ghislaine Maxwell be sentenced to 30 to 55 years in prison for sex trafficking
- Biden 'deeply disappointed' by court ruling
- McCracken County man charged with drug trafficking
- Flatt misses record, advances in USATF Championships
- Beshear declares state of emergency on gas prices
- Paducah doctor admits to participating in telehealth Medicare fraud scheme, agrees to pay more than $500,000
- Local vape shop says sales aren't affected by FDA vaping restrictions
- Man charged with murder, woman charged with obstruction in connection to Carbondale woman's death
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.