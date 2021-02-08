...Light wintry precipitation expected tonight...
A light wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow will develop
this evening and overnight across portions of southern Missouri
southeast of a Cape Girardeau to Poplar Bluff line, far southern
Illinois south of Route 13 and west Kentucky. Significant
accumulations are not expected, but slippery conditions may
develop on lesser traveled roads and elevated or untreated
surfaces. More significant amounts are possible if traveling north
of these areas. Use extra caution when traveling tonight.
...Snow, Sleet and Freezing Rain expected into the overnight
tonight...
...More significant wintry precipitation expected late
Tuesday night through Thursday morning...
.Snow and sleet will develop into the evening hours for the
Advisory area. Later this evening and overnight, light freezing
drizzle or freezing rain is expected to create a thin glaze on top
of the snow.
Another extended period of wintry precipitation is expected from
late Tuesday night through Thursday morning, with potentially
significant ice accumulations possible.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow
accumulations of one to two inches and ice accumulations of up
to one quarter of an inch are possible.
* WHERE... Wintry precipitation is expected by late Tuesday night
across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and the Purchase
area and northwest Kentucky. Most of the wintry precipitation
will hold off until Wednesday afternoon for the Pennyrile region
of west Kentucky.
* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Power outages and
tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be
dangerous. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute. Stay tuned for updates on this potential
winter system.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&