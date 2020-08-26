Watch live satellite tracking and forecasting of Hurricane Laura.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
76°F
Rain
84°F / 71°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- At least 64 arrested in Louisville as protesters demand answers in Breonna Taylor case
- Cinemark Paducah welcomes community back under new safety measures
- Paducah City Commission approves rezoning for Walter Jetton renovation project
- New life to an old school: Group hopes to turn Farley Elementary into community center
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- 2 people shot to death during protest over Kenosha shooting
- ‘Dead’ woman found to be breathing at Detroit funeral home
- Several people arrested after shots fired complaint
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announces "Last Mile" internet service project
- Ghislaine Maxwell's request to be moved to the general prison population denied by judge
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.