MAYFIELD, KY — The impact of the EF-4 tornado that struck Mayfield on Dec. 10, 2021, will take years to fix, and many people are still dealing with the storm's aftermath. If you drive through Mayfield today, you'll still find plenty of homes in need of repairs.
Relief agencies, like the Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group, have strict guidelines from the state on how they can use the $5.7 million allocated to them. That's led to a holdup that's frustrating survivors who need the help.
"We had damage to the outside, the siding and the windows," said Mayfield resident Cynthia Wellenstein.
Some of the parts of Wellenstein's home in Mayfield still haven't been fixed even after she's reached out for help.
"I have reached out to long term recovery. I'm still waiting on a case manager. It's been a couple of months now," Wellenstein said.
The family's insurance covered some of their repair costs, like fixing their roof, but because of the siding and windows still needing repairs, their utility bills have risen sharply. Wellenstein said some help would go a long way.
"It's a trickle effect," Wellenstein said. "One thing that has not been fixed affects another thing, that affects another thing, and then it ends up costing more money in the long run than it would've if it would have just been fixed at least quicker than what it has been."
Wellenstein said it's not affordable for her family to pay out of pocket for the repairs they need.
"We are trying to gradually do little things that we can afford, but like many people we live paycheck to paycheck," Wellenstein said.
She's frustrated with the time it's taken for the community to get the relief it desperately needs.
"We really need a faster process than what we have," Wellenstein said. "I respect the process, but it just needs to be quicker. People need the help yesterday, not tomorrow."
Wellenstein said all in, her utility costs have risen about 25% this year because the lack of repairs is causing cold air to get into her home more easily. She's hopeful to hear for some progress on her case with the long term recovery group soon.
We went to the Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group office on Friday to speak with its Executive Director Ryan Drane. However, Drane was not available for an on-camera interview.
The long term recovery group will have a new home dedication for a local tornado survivor at 3:15 p.m. on Monday.