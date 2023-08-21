**Weather Authority Alert through Friday for dangerous heat & humidity**
This week continues what will likely be the most significant heat wave of the summer. Daily high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s combined with extreme humidity will lead to dangerous heat index readings possibly as high as 110°-115°, even isolated 120°.
Humidity levels this week will be about as high as possible. Widespread dew points in the upper 70s, even some lower 80s, will approach record levels. This extreme humidity will make it very difficult to cool down when outdoors.
If you do have to be outdoors, take caution this week. Stay hydrated, dress appropriately, and take breaks in the shade or inside. Remember to never leave people or pets in a closed car. Check on your neighbors, and make sure pets have shade and cool water if outside.
Thankfully, relief is expected for the upcoming weekend, with a cool down to the 80s by Sunday, along with a drop in humidity.