Latest update:
Significant severe weather outbreak expected in the southeast United States. Low pressure will form and track from Oklahoma into southern Illinois Thursday night. Strong winds will be experienced by all, gusting over 40+MPH at times. Any storm may produce a tornado in the warm sector in the late afternoon hours.
We will watch for possible supercells ahead of a cold front, and a possible squall-line right on a cold front Thursday evening. Both could carry a damaging wind or tornado threat. All clear can be sounded by 10PM Thursday latest.
Remember safe practices during severe weather. Have our WPSD Radar app installed on your mobile phone to get free and instant weather alerts sent to you when they are issued. Also have a weather radio working in your home or business. Both of these together may save your life. Remember and plan your place of safety before severe weather hits. Your innermost room, closet, and bathrooms always work best. Bike helmets work well, too.
DOWNLOAD OUR APP:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/wpsd-radar/id415470680
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wpsd.android.weather&hl=en_US&gl=US
Here is the summary one more time of Thursday's weather. Stay tuned for LIVE coverage on TV and on Facebook when or if any warnings are issued.