Scattered showers return Sunday.
01-23-2021 Overnight Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
39°F
Cloudy
44°F / 23°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Breonna Taylor grand jurors file petition to impeach Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron
- Here are tonight's winning Mega Millions numbers
- Confirmed virus cases increasing among Missouri lawmakers
- Teen accused in $980,000 Kroger scam
- Former teammate of Hank Aaron discusses the legacy he leaves
- Williamson County Circuit Clerk resigns her position following DUI charges
- Kentucky governor allows 'born-alive' bill to become law
- Mega Millions jackpot is $1 billion, but your odds of winning it all are 1 in 302.5 million
- Loyal dog waits for six days outside hospital for her sick owner
- If you still have Adobe Flash on your computer, don't wait — uninstall it now
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.